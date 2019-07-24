Ryan Mohling, director of developing global leaders for Young Life, was recently elected president of the board of directors of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity. He has spent more than 10 years in several posts with the Colorado Springs-based Christian ministry. Other officers elected to the board include Martha Johnson, associate director of national governing body fundraising for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, as vice president; Ryan Panariso, president of ANB Bank's Colorado Springs operations, as secretary; and Peter Scanlon, who retired from the insurance industry, as treasurer. Jay Carlson, managing broker and principal of Front Range Commercial; Ryan Teeples, director of global sourcing category management for Keysight Technologies; and Bill Wall, media consultant for Vision Trust Communications, were added to the board as members at large.
Movers & Shakers: Ryan Mohling, Martha Johnson, Ryan Panariso and Peter Scanlon
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
