Ross Haycock, a partner in Summit Wealth Group in Colorado Springs, was named to Forbes magazine's list of best wealth advisers in Colorado for 2019. Shook Research developed the list for Forbes based on in-person or telephone interviews and an algorithm calculated with data on client retention, industry experience, compliance records, firm nominations, assets under manager and revenue generation. About 3,500 of 30,000 advisers were in the ranking. Haycock has been with Summit for 16 years and previously worked in telecommunications. He has a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Northern Colorado.

