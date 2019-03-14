Rosenna Bakari, executive director of Talking Trees Inc.; Betsy Brown, culture, character and leadership mentor at Exponential Impact; Holly Flores, financial advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors, and Mundi Ross, owner of Colorado Collective and Kindred Hospitality, all have been appointed to serve three-year terms on the board of directors for the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

Tags

Business Writer

Business Writer

Load comments