Rosenna Bakari, executive director of Talking Trees Inc.; Betsy Brown, culture, character and leadership mentor at Exponential Impact; Holly Flores, financial advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors, and Mundi Ross, owner of Colorado Collective and Kindred Hospitality, all have been appointed to serve three-year terms on the board of directors for the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region.
Movers & Shakers: Rosenna Bakari, Betsy Brown, Holly Flores and Mundi Ross
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
Most Read
-
More than 1,000 drivers stranded in Colorado Springs area, Gov. Polis declares state of emergency as bomb cyclone paralyzes Front Range
-
Post-blizzard traffic: I-25 to reopen soon from Baptist Road to Plum Creek Parkway
-
'The storm is over but our response is not' - Pikes Peak region is still feeling impact of bomb cyclone
-
Wednesday's traffic: I-25 to remain closed north of Colorado Springs overnight
-
#BombCyclone: Social media, video highlights from the latest Colorado blizzard