Ron Martinez and Pam Nicholson have been appointed chairman and vice chair of the Ent Credit Union board of directors. Martinez has been a board member since 2008 and was treasurer from 2009-12 and from 2015 until March. He is a private investor managing personal and family portfolios and had been executive director and president of the Brinson Foundation. He has worked in financial roles with UBS, Brinson Partners, US West and Colorado National Bank. Nicholson has been an Ent board member since 2017. She is a senior adviser for health care consulting firm BDC Advisors and had been a longtime executive for Centura Health.