Robyn Sedgwick has been hired as general manager of KCME-FM and Jazz 93.5 in Colorado Springs. She replaced George Preston, who resigned to take a senior post with a public radio station in Chicago. Sedgwick had been general manager of KTLF Light Praise, KTPL Power for Living Radio and The Legacy in Colorado Springs. She also worked as director of sales for hotel operator RLH Corp., as an account executive with Focus on the Family's Peak Creative agency and in sales executive posts with Red Lion Hotel Corp. in Denver, Holiday Inn & Suites in Columbus, Miss., and Hilton International in Guam. She has a bachelor's degree in communications and music from William Jewell College.

