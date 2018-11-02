Robert Werthman, associate broker and property manager for Cornerstone Real Estate, has received the residential property manager designation from the National Association of Property Managers. He has been with Cornerstone for 4½ years after retiring as a colonel in the Army with more than 30 years as a special operations officer. He received a bachelor's degree in Russian and German from the U.S. Military Academy and master's degrees in international relations from Louisiana State University and national security from the Army War College.
Movers & Shakers: Robert Werthman
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
Most Read
-
It'll be Christmas every day in Cripple Creek with reopening of landmark hotel and casino
-
Record death toll keeps mounting with fatal crash in Colorado Springs
-
Burial of four veterans marks official opening of Pikes Peak National Cemetery
-
UPDATE: Man killed in early morning shooting in downtown Colorado Springs parking garage
-
EDITORIAL: Attorney general candidate Phil Weiser represented a monstrous predator