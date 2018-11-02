Robert Werthman
Robert Werthman, associate broker and property manager, Cornerstone Real Estate

 Courtesy photo
Robert Werthman, associate broker and property manager for Cornerstone Real Estate, has received the residential property manager designation from the National Association of Property Managers. He has been with Cornerstone for 4½ years after retiring as a colonel in the Army with more than 30 years as a special operations officer. He received a bachelor's degree in Russian and German from the U.S. Military Academy and master's degrees in international relations from Louisiana State University and national security from the Army War College.

