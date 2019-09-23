Robert Nartker has been named chief operating officer of Peak Vista Community Health Centers in Colorado Springs. He has 25 years of health care management experience with Centura Health, most recently as vice president of ambulatory services and operations in southern and rural Colorado. He also worked with its physician group and in occupational medicine and rehabilitation, and he spent four years with the Air Force Academy Athletic Department. He has bachelor's and master's degrees in management from Colorado Technical University.
Movers & Shakers: Robert Nartker
By The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
