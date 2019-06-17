Robert L. Hawkins Jr. has been named general counsel and senior vice president of the general counsel office of Compassion International in Colorado Springs . He has been a member of the ministry’s board of directors for 18 years. He has been founder and president of The Hawkins Counsel Group in Wilmington, Del., for 10 years. He also spent four years with Maron Marvel Bradley and Anderson in Wilmington, nine years with Time Warner in New York — including senior posts with Fortune and Essence magazines — and 11 years with the World Vision ministry in Seattle.
He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a law degree from Widener University (Pa.).
