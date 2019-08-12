Robert Hall
Robert Hall, CEO, Powers Pet Emergency & Specialty

Robert Hall recently joined Powers Pet Emergency & Specialty in Colorado Springs as CEO. A Colorado Springs native, he served eight years as director of support services for Schneider Electric in Columbia, Md., after working 11 years in security management roles at DRS C3&A Co., Thales Communications and Information Systems Laboratories. He also was a clerk in the Marine Corps and has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Phoenix and a master's degree in business administration from Colorado State University.

