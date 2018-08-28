Richard Leensvaart and Rodney Read have been named vice president of dental services and vice president of information technology, respectively, for Peak Vista Community Health Services. Leensvaart has been a dentist at Peak Vista’s dental center in Flagler since 2011. He received his doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. Read was a self-employed information technology consultant and worked in information technology for Turner Financial Group in Florida, Presbyterian Homes of Georgia and the Florida Department of Corrections. He spent three years in the Air Force as a systems administrator and has a bachelor’s degree in computer and information sciences from Troy University.
