Rebecca Witte and Karen Stewart have joined Legend of Colorado Springs as sales director and residence director, respectively. The senior housing complex is under construction in the Briargate area with a fall opening planned. Witte was community relations director for Brookfield Assisted Living and Memory Care in Hot Springs, Ark., an asset manager for Morgan Stanley in the Dallas area and community development manager for Shriners Hospital in Azle, Texas. Stewart was community manager for Overture by Greystar in Raleigh, N.C., director of operations for Legend Senior Living in Oklahoma and held several management positions with Anish Hotels Group in Tulsa, Okla.
Movers & Shakers: Rebecca Witte and Karen Stewart
- By The Gazette
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
- Cities In The United States
- Karen Stewart
- Shakers
- Hot Springs, Arkansas
- Stewart
- Azle, Texas
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Greystar Real Estate Partners
- North Carolina
- Tulsa
- Anish Hotels Group
- Community Manager
- Arkansas
- Director Of Operations
- Dallas
- Director For Brookfield Assisted
- Real Estate Agent
- Shriners Hospital
- Community Development Manager
- Azle
- Asset Manager
- Raleigh
- Sales Director And Residence Director
- Morgan Stanley
- Community Relations Director
- Manager For Overture
- Karen Stewart Rebecca Witte
- Oklahoma
- Movers & Shakers
- Texas
- Rebecca Witte
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Colorado Springs YMCA building new facility topped by apartments
-
New Colorado Ranch Market to replace Save-A-Lot on North Academy in Colorado Springs
-
Inc. magazine ranks Colorado Springs among best startup cities in US
-
Six winners named at Mayor's Young Leader Awards in Colorado Springs
-
Colorado Springs' No. 1-rated workplace has a familiar ring