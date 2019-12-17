Rebecca Witte and Karen Stewart have joined Legend of Colorado Springs as sales director and residence director, respectively. The senior housing complex is under construction in the Briargate area with a fall opening planned. Witte was community relations director for Brookfield Assisted Living and Memory Care in Hot Springs, Ark., an asset manager for Morgan Stanley in the Dallas area and community development manager for Shriners Hospital in Azle, Texas. Stewart was community manager for Overture by Greystar in Raleigh, N.C., director of operations for Legend Senior Living in Oklahoma and held several management positions with Anish Hotels Group in Tulsa, Okla.

