Dr. Rebecca Berghorst recently was named medical director of children's programs at Cedar Springs Hospital. She is a psychiatrist specializing in treating families and children with emotional and behavioral issues. Berghorst created evidence-based treatment programs at Cedar Springs, including a half-day/partial hospitalization program for children and adolescents. She received a medical degree from the Oceania University of Medicine.
Movers & Shakers: Rebecca Berghorst
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
