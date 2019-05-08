Rebecca Berghorst
Dr. Rebecca Berghorst, medical director of children's programs, Cedar Springs Hospital

Dr. Rebecca Berghorst recently was named medical director of children's programs at Cedar Springs Hospital. She is a psychiatrist specializing in treating families and children with emotional and behavioral issues. Berghorst created evidence-based treatment programs at Cedar Springs, including a half-day/partial hospitalization program for children and adolescents. She received a medical degree from the Oceania University of Medicine.

