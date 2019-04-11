Ralph Giordano, owner of ArchAngel Productions LLC of Colorado Springs, recently received a silver ADDY from the American Advertising Federation in Colorado Springs for his promotional video of Special Kids Special Families (SKSF) Zach’s Place program, made for a fundraiser in October. He has been a longtime supporter and donor to the organization, which provides respite and specialized care for children and adults with disabilities and special needs. Giordano writes, produces, and directs video productions ranging from commercials, training and marketing videos, as well as short independent films/videos.
Movers & Shakers: Ralph Giordano
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11
Most Read
-
Storm packs roads north of Colorado Springs with ice and snow, continued school delays and cancellations
-
Colorado Springs welcomes first Snooze An A.M. Eatery to the city
-
'Baby bomb' packs only small punch in Colorado Springs
-
Audit finds 'discrepancies' in two former Colorado Springs detectives' case filings
-
Better burger and best price in Colorado Springs | Pikes Pick