Ralph Giordano
Ralph Giordano, owner, ArchAngel Productions LLC

 Courtesy Special Kids Special Families
Ralph Giordano, owner of ArchAngel Productions LLC of Colorado Springs, recently received a silver ADDY from the American Advertising Federation in Colorado Springs for his promotional video of Special Kids Special Families (SKSF) Zach’s Place program, made for a fundraiser in October. He has been a longtime supporter and donor to the organization, which provides respite and specialized care for children and adults with disabilities and special needs. Giordano writes, produces, and directs video productions ranging from commercials, training and marketing videos, as well as short independent films/videos.

