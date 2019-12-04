Rachel Langley has joined Pine Ridge Family Medicine Inc. as a family physician. She was a flight surgeon in the Air Force for 12 years. She has a bachelor's degree in molecular biology from the University of Colorado Boulder and a medical degree from Kansas City University. She completed her residency in family medicine at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.
Movers & Shakers: Rachel Langley
- By The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments