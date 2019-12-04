Rachel Langley

Rachel Langley, family physician, Pine Ridge Family Medicine

 Courtesy Pine Ridge Family Medicine

Rachel Langley has joined Pine Ridge Family Medicine Inc. as a family physician. She was a flight surgeon in the Air Force for 12 years. She has a bachelor's degree in molecular biology from the University of Colorado Boulder and a medical degree from Kansas City University. She completed her residency in family medicine at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

Tags

Load comments