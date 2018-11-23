Quentin Goin
Quentin Goin, products director, TLM Technologies Inc.

Quentin Goin has joined TLM Technologies Inc. in Colorado Springs as product director. He previously spent nine years as senior enterprise sales engineer and enterprise application engineer with Skyline Products Inc. in Colorado Springs. He also held engineering jobs for more than 11 years with Serena Software, TeamShare and Parametric Technology Corp. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University.

Business Writer

