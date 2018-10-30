Pierre Stone has been promoted to conference services director at The Broadmoor. She joined the resort in 2007 as director of national sales and has been convention services manager, director of incentive and insurance sales, assistant director of conference services and interim director of conference services. Stone also has held sales and catering positions with The Phoenician Resort, Beachhouse Bal Harbour and the Omni Colonnade Hotel. She has a bachelor’s degree from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration.
