Philip DeVries has recently joined ANB Bank as a trust officer in the financial services division. He has more than 25 years of experience in the banking industry with Colorado State Bank and Trust, BBVA Global Wealth, U.S. Bank and Vista Bank. DeVries is chair of Discover Goodwill board of directors and past president of the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Education. He has a bachelor's degree in political science, history and economics from Luther College.
Movers & Shakers: Philip DeVries
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
