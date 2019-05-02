Philip DeVries
Philip DeVries, trust officer, ANB Bank

 Courtesy ANB Bank
Philip DeVries has recently joined ANB Bank as a trust officer in the financial services division. He has more than 25 years of experience in the banking industry with Colorado State Bank and Trust, BBVA Global Wealth, U.S. Bank and Vista Bank. DeVries is chair of Discover Goodwill board of directors and past president of the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Education. He has a bachelor's degree in political science, history and economics from Luther College.

