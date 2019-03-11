Colorado Springs Utilities has promoted Phil Tunnah to chief planning and projects officer from general manager of the organization's asset management engineering and project program delivery department. He will oversee a new division for system planning and asset delivery for energy, gas, water and wastewater. He joined Utilities two years ago from MWH Global, where he spent 26 years in Colorado Springs and other locations and worked as a consultant for 6½ years to Utilities' Southern Delivery System water project. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Leeds and a master's degree in business administration from Colorado State University.
Movers & Shakers: Phil Tunnah
- By: Wayne Heilman
Updated
Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
