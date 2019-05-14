Peter Maiurro, who has been interim chief operating officer of the U.S. Olympic Museum while on loan from the El Pomar Foundation, has been named chief communications and business affairs officer for the museum, which is under construction in downtown Colorado Springs. He was El Pomar’s senior vice president and director of historic properties and joined the foundation in 2003. Maiurro will be replaced by Mike Buth, who will become vice president and director of historic properties. He had been vice president of facilities. He joined El Pomar in 1999after serving in the Coast Guard.
Submit item
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.