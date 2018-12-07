Robin Bentley, Norie Ellis-Kirtley, Brandi Lohrenz, Anne Murphy and Katlin Veselicky have been accepted by Peak Vista Community Health Centers as the 2019 class of the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Primary Care Fellowship. Bentley received a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Texas-Austin. Lohrenz received a bachelor's degree in nursing from Augustana College. Ellis-Kirtley and Veselicky both received a bachelor's degrees in nursing from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Movers & Shakers: Peak Vista fellows
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
Most Read
-
Woman sexually assaulted after being kidnapped at gunpoint from Falcon Walmart parking lot
-
Former Air Force fullback D.J. Johnson convicted of sexual assault, sentenced to 10 years
-
14 regional franchises Colorado Springs residents miss
-
60 firefighters battle blaze at home in Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood
-
Second major Colorado utility commits to 100 percent carbon-free electricity