Robin Bentley, Norie Ellis-Kirtley, Brandi Lohrenz, Anne Murphy and Katlin Veselicky have been accepted by Peak Vista Community Health Centers as the 2019 class of the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Primary Care Fellowship. Bentley received a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Texas-Austin. Lohrenz received a bachelor's degree in nursing from Augustana College. Ellis-Kirtley and Veselicky both received a bachelor's degrees in nursing from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

