Paula Chostner, Marc Dettenrieder, Alex Lasater of Elbert County, and Kristie Nackord and Blake Osborn of Fremont County all joined the board of the directors of the Palmer Land Trust, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that maintains area farms and ranches, expands outdoor recreation opportunities and preserves scenic vistas. Choster owns a Pueblo County ranch and is director of fund development and campaign for the Pueblo County United Way. Detterieder is a Teller County commissioner. Lasater operates a ranch in Matheson. Nackford is a communications and fundraising consultant for conservation organizations. Osborn is the Southern Colorado regional water specialist for the Colorado Water Institute.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

Tags

Load comments