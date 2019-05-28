Paula Chostner, Marc Dettenrieder, Alex Lasater of Elbert County, and Kristie Nackord and Blake Osborn of Fremont County all joined the board of the directors of the Palmer Land Trust, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that maintains area farms and ranches, expands outdoor recreation opportunities and preserves scenic vistas. Choster owns a Pueblo County ranch and is director of fund development and campaign for the Pueblo County United Way. Detterieder is a Teller County commissioner. Lasater operates a ranch in Matheson. Nackford is a communications and fundraising consultant for conservation organizations. Osborn is the Southern Colorado regional water specialist for the Colorado Water Institute.
Movers & Shakers: Paula Chostner, Marc Dettenrieder, Alex Lasater, Kristie Nackord and Blake Osborn
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
