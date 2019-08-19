Patrick Harrigan was recently named chief risk officer and general counsel of Aventa Credit Union in Colorado Springs. He was chief risk officer and general counsel for Service Credit Union in Portsmouth, N.H., for nine years and served on its board of directors for five years. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brown University in Providence, R.I., a master’s degree in business administration from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H., and a law degree from the University of Maine.
