Patrick Going of Colorado Springs has been reappointed to the Colorado Advisory Council for Persons with Disabilities after the panel moved from the Governor's Office to the Colorado Department of Human Services as a result of legislation enacted earlier this year. He has served many times on the council during the past 30 years. He is past-director for the Rocky Mountain ADA Center in Colorado Springs and is now an independent consultant and partner with ASAP-ADA Surveys and Plans LLC.
Movers & Shakers: Patrick Going
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
Wayne Heilman
