Patrick Cannarozzi and Andrew Halfman have been promoted from digital strategists to senior digital strategists by Vladimir Jones, a Colorado Springs advertising, marketing and public relations agency. Both of them have been with the agency for 3½ years.
Cannarozzi has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from University of South Carolina. Halfman has a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and a master’s degree in strategic communication from Washington State University.
Submit item
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.