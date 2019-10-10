MOVERS & SHAKERS: PAT EDELMANN

Pat Edelmann was appointed to the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District board representing El Paso County. Edelmann, who lives in Colorado Springs, had served on the board as a Pueblo County representative from 2014-17. He retired from the U.S. Geological Survey after 37 years in 2011, including 32 years in the agency’s Pueblo office. During that time, he spearheaded numerous water quality studies dealing with the Arkansas River, Fountain Creek and other tributaries to the river. The Southeastern District includes parts of nine counties and administers the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project in partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The district’s board has 15 directors who are appointed by district court judges in Pueblo and within their geographic service areas.
