Pamela Kastrava has been promoted to service area manager at Ent Credit Union of Colorado Springs. She will oversee operations of Ent's Bon, Centennial, Flintridge, Mountain Bell (downtown), Peterson (Air Force Base) and Schriever (Air Force Base) branches. She previously was manager of Ent's Mountain Bell branch and has been with the credit union for more than 19 years. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Regis University.
Movers & Shakers: Pamela Kastrava
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
Most Read
-
Conversion therapy ban appears headed to become Colorado law
-
2 run from serious-injury crash in west Colorado Springs
-
Landfill expert weighs in on search for Kelsey Berreth's body
-
Say goodbye to Salsa Brava with old menu favorites | Pikes Pick
-
Blizzard tore roof from Colorado Springs refuge for homeless veterans