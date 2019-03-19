Pamela Kastrava
Pamela Kastrava has been promoted to service area manager at Ent Credit Union of Colorado Springs. She will oversee operations of Ent's Bon, Centennial, Flintridge, Mountain Bell (downtown), Peterson (Air Force Base) and Schriever (Air Force Base) branches. She previously was manager of Ent's Mountain Bell branch and has been with the credit union for more than 19 years. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Regis University.

