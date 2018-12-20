Nohemy Montes, owner and president of Colorado Springs financial consulting firm Mont Wealth, has relocated her company’s office to 1755 Telstar Drive in the Briargate Business Campus on the city’s north side. The 5-year-old company had been located near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard.
Movers & Shakers: Nohemy Montes
- By: Rich Laden
Rich Laden
Business writer, Colorado Springs Gazette
