Noah Botkin has been appointed as a managing director with Northwestern Mutual in Colorado Springs. Botkin joined Northwestern Mutual in March 2010 as a financial adviser. His roles also have included college unit director, field director and growth and development director. He also worked as marketing and sales director for Rachel’s Challenge, a nonprofit that works to create safe school environments. Botkin has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Missouri at St. Louis. He's also a certified financial planner.
Movers & Shakers: Noah Botkin
- By: Rich Laden
