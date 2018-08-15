Nick Phillips
Nick Phillips has been promoted to senior merger & acquisitions associate by BiggsKofford, a Colorado Springs tax, accounting and consulting firm. He joined the company in 2013 as a senior tax associate and has a bachelor's degree in accounting from University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

