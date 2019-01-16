Nick Cosentino
Nick Cosentino has joined Northwestern Mutual as chief financial officer of its Colorado Springs office. He spent nearly four years as a management and leadership consultant with RLG International in Alaska, a year as a merger and acquisition analyst for Braxton Science & Technology Group in Colorado Springs, a year as accounting manager for PPG Industries in Ohio, five years in airport services with Delta Air Lines and 2½ years as a financial analyst with Northrop Grumman. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Loyola University Maryland and a master's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.

