Nici Heisler has been named executive director at The Bridge at Colorado Springs, an assisted living community. Heisler had worked for two years as assistant executive director at New Dawn Memory Care in Colorado Springs. She’s had her senior care certification since 2015 and received a master’s degree in health care administration from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City. She has a bachelor’s degree in social science and gerontology from the University of Maryland University College. She’s originally from Minot, N.D.
