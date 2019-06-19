Nathaniel Rogers and his company, N Side Out Painting, were recently honored by American Painting Contractor magazine as one of 28 winners of its 2019 Top Job Awards for its work repainting the small and large gyms at the Briargate  YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. Rogers and four other N Side Out employees spent 10 days completing the job, often working 12-hour shifts. Award winners were selected based on craftsmanship, technique and creativity as well as the contractor's ability to overcome challenges and communicate with clients.

