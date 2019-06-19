Nathaniel Rogers and his company, N Side Out Painting, were recently honored by American Painting Contractor magazine as one of 28 winners of its 2019 Top Job Awards for its work repainting the small and large gyms at the Briargate YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. Rogers and four other N Side Out employees spent 10 days completing the job, often working 12-hour shifts. Award winners were selected based on craftsmanship, technique and creativity as well as the contractor's ability to overcome challenges and communicate with clients.
Movers & Shakers: Nathaniel Rogers
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
VIDEO: Adults brawl at Colorado youth baseball game, police searching for suspect
-
Body found in Lake Pueblo identified as Colorado Springs man
-
Weather Updates: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southern Colorado counties
-
Gun rights activist Kanda Calef lost concealed carry permit after I-25 arrest
-
Republican activist and former Colorado candidate accused of flashing revolver at U.S. marshal