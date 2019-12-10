Natasha Main (copy)

Natasha Main, executive director, Exponential Impact

 Natasha Main

Natasha Main has joined the Exponential Impact technology accelerator in Colorado Springs as executive director. She was executive director of Peak Startup and was recently appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to replace Rhondallyn Wisdom on the board of the Colorado Venture Capital Authority. Before moving to the Springs, Main was a design research associate for Little Bird Innovation in Memphis, Tenn., and a project manager and research fellow for the Rhodes College Community Narrative Research Team in Memphis. She received a bachelor’s degree in economics and international studies from Rhodes College.

