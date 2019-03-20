Montse Edie-Korleski and Garrett Harencak have recently been named to the Peak Military Care Network board of directors.
Edie-Korleski spent five years as vice president of market operations for UnitedHealthcare Military & Veterans and was in the Air Force for more than 22 years as a medical services corps officer, retiring after serving as chief operating officer of Military Health Systems in Colorado Springs. She has a master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma and a doctoral degree in philosophy from the University of North Texas.
Harencak is vice president for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. in Colorado Springs and spent 28 years in the Air Force, retiring as a major general and commander of the Air Force Recruiting Service. He is a graduate of the Air Force Academy and has master’s degrees from Abilene Christian University and the Air Force Air War College.
