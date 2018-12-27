Monte Watts was recently appointed to the Peak Military Care Network board of directors in Colorado Springs. He is a Northrop Grumman staff systems engineer and has held various leadership and management positions in the defense industry. Watts, a Monument resident, received a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Colorado State University, a master’s degree in administrative science from the University of Montana and a post-graduate certificate in project management from the University of California at Irvine. The Peak Military Care Network works to connect military service members, veterans and their families to essential community resources.
