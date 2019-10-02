The Colorado Springs Sports Corp. has named Molly Sharples as an event coordinator. Sharples graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in sport, entertainment and event management from Johnson & Wales University in Denver. She's also worked with the 2018 Winter X Games in Aspen and the Colorado Rapids.
Sharples played soccer for more than 15 years, including at the collegiate level, and was the captain of the Johnson & Wales women’s soccer team and a youth soccer coach for the Rapids. The Sports Corp. is a nonprofit professional event management company. Sharples will work in the organization's sports marketing programs and management for events such as the Rocky Mountain State Games.