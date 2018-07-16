Mischa Smith and Carri Clasper have joined College Nannies, Sitters + Tutors as family placement manager and role model manager, respectively. Smith previously was day care director at James Madison Charter Academy, case manager at Rocky Mountain Options and a field organizer for political campaigns. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Clasper previously worked in medical records at AspenPointe, Peak View Behavioral Health and Envision Radiology. She has an associate’s degree in medical technology from Pikes Peak Community College.
