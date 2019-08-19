Gov. Jared Polis appointed Mina Liebert to represent the state’s 5th Congressional District on the board of Great Outdoors Colorado, which makes grants from Colorado Lottery proceeds for parks, trails and open space. Liebert, community impact director for the Pikes Peak Community Foundation in Colorado Springs, had worked for El Paso County Public Health, LiveWell Colorado Springs, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado State University Extension. Liebert has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in health education from the University of New Mexico.
