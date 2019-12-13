Mikeal McDaniel, Debra Cardozo and Nathan Smith, all with American Medical Response in Colorado Springs, were honored by the Emergency Medical Services Association during its conference last month in Keystone. McDaniel and Cardozo were named EMS Dispatchers of the Year for managing communications at the scene of a July 31, 2018, shooting where the gunman was still firing while the victim was being treated. Smith received the Basic Life Support EMS Professional of the Year for using his belt and a rope as a tourniquet to stop bleeding from the leg of a soldier injured in an auto accident.

