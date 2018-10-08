Mike DeGrant
Mike DeGrant, vice president of development, Schuck Communities

Mike DeGrant has joined Schuck Communities as vice president of development. He owns DeGrant Development Services and worked for one year as director of land acquisition and entitlement for Oakwood Homes. For more than 15 years, he was development director for Lowell Development Partners. He is president of the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs and has a bachelor's degree in construction management from Colorado State University.

