Mike and Barbara Shoptaugh have opened a second Massage Heights location at 9288 Forest Bluff View. They opened their first location last year at 5925 Dublin Blvd. Mike Shoptaugh also is president of A Pro Home Inspections, worked in real estate and owned a Snap-on Tools franchise. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Colorado State University. Barbara Shoptaugh is a pharmaceutical representative for GSK and was an interior designer. She has a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Colorado State University.
submit item
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business