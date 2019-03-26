Melissa Marts has joined the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging as program development administrator. She had been executive director of the Women's Resource Exchange and chief programs officer with Care and Share of the Pikes Peak Region. She also worked for Ranch Foods Direct and owned the Tejon Street Market. She has a master's degree in education from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Movers & Shakers: Melissa Marts
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
