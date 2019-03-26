Melissa Marts
Melissa Marts, program development administrator, Area Agency on Aging, Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments

Melissa Marts has joined the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging as program development administrator. She had been executive director of the Women's Resource Exchange and chief programs officer with Care and Share of the Pikes Peak Region. She also worked for Ranch Foods Direct and owned the Tejon Street Market. She has a master's degree in education from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

