Megan Youngwerth and Amber Leonard have recently joined Re/Max Properties Inc. Youngwerth joined Team Secundy at the company's South office and has a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Leonard has a background in sales and also will work at the company's south office.
Movers & Shakers: Megan Youngwerth and Amber Leonard
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
