Maureen Carter has recently joined CSI DMC, a corporate event management firm based in Falls Church, Va., as vice president of national sales for the West Coast region. She spent more than 14 years with The Broadmoor hotel in sales and employee relations roles culminating as vice president of national sales, West Coast. She also served as a press secretary in the U.S. House of Representatives for four years. She has a bachelor's degree in speech communication from Colorado State University.
Movers & Shakers: Maureen Carter
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
