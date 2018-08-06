Matthew Goodwin, Tory Cichosz and Joseph Hornsey have joined Amnet. Goodwin is a service desk professional who has been an IT administrator at Tek Experts, a technician for Tech for Less and a network administrator for the Marine Corps. Cichosz and Hornsey are systems administrators. Cichosz has spent 20 years in technology at the city of Colorado Springs, Mortgage Solutions, TriZetto, Mountain View Medical, CareCore National, Hewlett-Packard and Gateway. Hornsey was vice president of Dominion Technology Group.
