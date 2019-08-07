Matt Hahn recently joined Colorado Springs-based Compassion International as USA director of radio marketing. He had been chief content officer of radio stations KSBJ and NGEN in Houston and also worked for WAY-FM and Way Media Inc., overseeing stations in Nashville, Tenn., Louisville, Ky., and in Alabama, and at stations in Columbus and Mansfield, Ohio. He has a bachelor's degree in mass communication and media studies from Liberty University.
Movers & Shakers: Matt Hahn
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
De’Von Bailey's cousin disputes police account, claims 19-year-old was armed but didn't reach for weapon
-
Gazette obtains video showing Colorado Springs police shooting scene
-
Massive tarantula migration to start this month in Colorado
-
WATCH: Longhorn escapes cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs
-
WATCH: Parade of longhorns rumbles through Colorado Springs