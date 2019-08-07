Matt Hahn recently joined Colorado Springs-based Compassion International as USA director of radio marketing. He had been chief content officer of radio stations KSBJ and NGEN in Houston and also worked for WAY-FM and Way Media Inc., overseeing stations in Nashville, Tenn., Louisville, Ky., and in Alabama, and at stations in Columbus and Mansfield, Ohio. He has a bachelor's degree in mass communication and media studies from Liberty University.

