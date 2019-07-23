Matt Forté recently joined Biblica, The International Bible Society, based in Colorado Springs. As a global advocate, he will help launch multiple digital channels, including a podcast. Forté played 10 seasons as a running back with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets in the National Football League, retiring after the 2017 season. He started the Chicago-based What's Your Forte? Foundation in 2013 to help at-risk and incarcerated teens learn leadership skills and receive their high school diplomas. Forté has a bachelor's degree in finance from Tulane University, where he played college football.
Movers & Shakers: Matt Forté
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
