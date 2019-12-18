Mary Dice

Mary Dice, development director, Cheyenne Village

 Courtesy Cheyenne Village

Mary Dice has joined Cheyenne Village as development director. She had been controller for Health Solutions in Pueblo, finance officer for the city of Florence, chief financial officer of Starpoint in Cañon City, and Behavioral Healthcare Inc. and Arapahoe-Douglas Mental Health, both in the Denver area. She also worked for Rose Medical Center and Blue Cross/Blue Shield, both in the Denver area. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Colorado State University.

