Mary Cukjati, the retired CEO and creative director of Cukjati Design & Advertising recently received The Frederick R. Sindt Everest Award from The Colorado Springs Advertising Federation. The group presented the American Advertising Federation's Silver Medal to Jenny Bealis-Schell, owner and founder of Design Rangers in Colorado Springs. Other awards included Local Icon awards to Tamara Cannafax of Pikes Peak Community College, marketing planner; Spencer McKee of The Gazette, media strategist; Michael Greene of The Gazette, media sales person; Jessica Farias of iHeart Media, media general manager; Cheryl Manfrin Armstrong of Minuteman Press, advertising vendor; Justin Hunt of White Whale Productions, producer; Sam Minneti of Design Rangers, copywriter; Noel Dolan of Noel Dolan Creative/Pikes Peak Community College, designer; and Lauren McKenzie of REN Creativ, next generation.
Movers & Shakers: Mary Cukjati and Jenny Bealis-Schell
- By: Wayne Heilman
Updated
Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
