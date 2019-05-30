Mary Cukjati, the retired CEO and creative director of Cukjati Design & Advertising recently received The Frederick R. Sindt Everest Award from The Colorado Springs Advertising Federation. The group presented the American Advertising Federation's Silver Medal to Jenny Bealis-Schell, owner and founder of Design Rangers in Colorado Springs. Other awards included Local Icon awards to Tamara Cannafax of Pikes Peak Community College, marketing planner; Spencer McKee of The Gazette, media strategist; Michael Greene of The Gazette, media sales person; Jessica Farias of iHeart Media, media general manager; Cheryl Manfrin Armstrong of Minuteman Press, advertising vendor; Justin Hunt of White Whale Productions, producer; Sam Minneti of Design Rangers, copywriter; Noel Dolan of Noel Dolan Creative/Pikes Peak Community College, designer; and Lauren McKenzie of REN Creativ, next generation.

