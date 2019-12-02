By The Gazette
Mary Barkley has joined Rick Van Wieren’s Team at Re/Max Properties Inc.’s North Office in Colorado Springs. She had been with Re/Max Integrity and as a military spouse spent nearly 23 years with the Department of Defense, mostly in child development and most recently as child and youth services flight chief at Schriever Air Force Base near Colorado Springs. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and teaching from the College of St. Rose.
